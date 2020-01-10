NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—January 13
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY—January 14
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos or cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; fruit
WEDNESDAY—January 15
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Pizza; green beans; dark green salad; fruit
THURSDAY—January 16
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken or pork BBQ sandwich; glazed carrots; whole potatoes; lettuce/tomato
FRIDAY—January 17
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Chili w/beans; grilled cheese sandwich; fresh broccoli/tomatoes; fresh corn; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—January 13
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken/biscuit w/gravy; or omelet/biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickle; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—January 14
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup; bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Steak or chicken w/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—January 15
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; corn; baked potato; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—January 16
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or oatmeal/toast; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—January 17
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken; biscuit/gravy; or omelet; biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos w/queso or queso cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; salsa; fruit/milk
