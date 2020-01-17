NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—January 20
NO SCHOOL!—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
TUESDAY—January 21
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; corn; lettuce/tomato; shredded cheese; fruit
WEDNESDAY—January 22
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; green beans; fries; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fruit
THURSDAY—January 23
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; turnip greens; glazed carrots; cornbread muffin; fruit
FRIDAY—January 24
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; broccoli/cheese; mashed potatoes; roll; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—January 20
NO SCHOOL! Martin Luther King, Dr. Day
TUESDAY—January 21
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; roll; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—January 22
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Big Daddy pizza; garden salad; California blend vegetables; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—January 23
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or oatmeal/toast; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
FRIDAY—January 24
Breakfast—Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickle; glazed carrots; baked beans; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit/milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.