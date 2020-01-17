NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY—January 20

NO SCHOOL!—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

TUESDAY—January 21

Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; corn; lettuce/tomato; shredded cheese; fruit

WEDNESDAY—January 22

Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; green beans; fries; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fruit

THURSDAY—January 23

Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; turnip greens; glazed carrots; cornbread muffin; fruit

FRIDAY—January 24

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Popcorn chicken; broccoli/cheese; mashed potatoes; roll; fruit

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY—January 20

NO SCHOOL! Martin Luther King, Dr. Day

TUESDAY—January 21

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; roll; fruit/milk

WEDNESDAY—January 22

Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Big Daddy pizza; garden salad; California blend vegetables; fruit/milk

THURSDAY—January 23

Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or oatmeal/toast; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

FRIDAY—January 24

Breakfast—Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickle; glazed carrots; baked beans; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit/milk

