KNOXVILLE, TN—Lincoln Memorial University Duncan, Jr. School of Law (LMU Law) has announced Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2019 semester. A total of 72 students achieved a 3.25 or above grade point average while carrying a nine-hour course load.
Hans Faust of Newport and Cassidy Halbig of Dandridge earned this honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.