NASHVILLE—Several area students are among those achieving Dean’s List status at Belmont University for the Fall 2019 semester.
To do so, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a C while taking a minimum of 12 hours of study.
Luke Litz of Dandridge earned this honor, as did Ryleigh Goodman of Morristown, David Needs of Talbott, and Macayla Abercrombie, Zachary Lambert, Jolie Smith, and Edward Wear, all of Sevierville.
