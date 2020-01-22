MORRISTOWN—Several Cocke and Jefferson County students earned academic honors at Walters State Community College for the Fall 2019 semester.
Those named to the President’s List maintained a perfect 4.0 average while carrying at least 12 semester hours.
Cocke County students earning this distinction were Cassidy Lane Allen, Sarah Mae Betz, Elijah Dillard Black, Haley Alexandra Burgin, Chelsay J. Burns, Jill Lee Cody, Maylee Suzanne Dalton, Derek Ryan Driskill, Amanda Rose Gillespie, Jennie Lind Grayson, Craig Allen Hansel, Madeline Grace Ledbetter, Olivia Sian Leibrock, Heidi Lynn Mobley, Angelia Renea Myers, Emmaline Joanna Neas, Jonathan Matthew Stokely, and Cody James Strom.
Those from Jefferson County named to the WSCC President’s List were Morgan Faith Coffey, Kara Denise Coleman, Andrew A. Copsey, Joseph Isaac Costner, William Jonas Debord, Kelsey Anne Dillard, Kashele Elizabeth Helm, Kaitlyn Nicole Justice, Joshua Russell Lindsey, Gail Ann Martin, Richard Andrew Myers, Ellen Elizabeth Odom, David M. Perdue, Marissa Lynn Pratt, August D. Rios, Carol Sue San Giorgio, Jonathan David Sims, Thomas Charles Taylor, Zoe Riley Tolzmann, Landon John Walkowiak, Kathleen Watkins, Steve Harrison Webber, Stephen Lee Williams, Haley N. Williams, Katie N. Williams, and Travis Shane Wills.
Students named to the WSCC Dean’s List maintained a 3.5–3.99 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 semester hours.
Cocke County students named to the WSCC Dean’s List were Thomas Harley Batchelor, Carter Reed Byrum, Faith Ann Corbett, Malerie Elizabeth Fancher, Danielle Alexandra Farragut, Amber Kathleen Fields, Kaylee S. Frisbee, Carrie Louise Grooms, Tony Marcus Guillot, Emily Dawn Hurley, Alissa Sky Kaiser, Allison B. Lovell, Zachary Blade Magouirk, Jorie J. Marinucci, Makayley Francesca Marshall, Diane McNelly, Dylan S. Norton, Madison Ann Seay, Tequila Nicole Simpson, Morgan Leann Leshea Sisk, Kara Elizabeth St. Croix, Brandon Garrett Stokely, Madyson Kaylie-Rae Stuart, Amelia Rose Studebaker, De’Onte Jonquel Thomas, Brandon Andrew Waddell, Maci Shayne Watts, Holly Elizabeth Weeks, and James Michael Whitmer.
Jefferson County students named to the WSCC Dean’s List were Erin Michelle Bailey, Julian Jay Joseph Berry, Sarah Elizabeth Branch, Edee Elaine Bunch, Stephanie Puryear Canfield, Stephanie Elizabeth Carr, Mary Chaney, Kailee Lynn Covington, Blake Thomas Delaney, Tyler Ryan Denkenberger, CarolAnne Brittany Eiler, Alexa Rose Fanti, Sean M. Fladd, Kollin Lee Haglund, Santanna Mackenzie Hall, Kendahl Paige Hancock, John Tyler Housley, Austin Ryley Hudson, Zachary Thomas Jennings, Meghan Corinne Jones, Jared Curtis Kirby, Benny Timmy Lam, Ariel Dawn Lane, Emily Ruth Lark, Rebecca Lynn Leckie, Keira Madison Luttrell, Kaitlynn G. McKinney, Jacob Metler, Naomi Diane Murgolo, Kaley Dawn Nicely, Martha Marie Norton, Kesha Dale Parton, Chandniben M. Patel, Andrew Dalton Pratt, Mark David Wehausen, Alexis LeeAnn Whaley, Haeden Faith Willis, Evann Ashley Wilson, Robert Maxwell Wiseman, and Matthew Ryan Worley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.