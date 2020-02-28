COSBY—What began as a letter-writing project in a Cosby High School English class resulted in an upgraded area around the school’s flagpole and a much more attractive site to greet school visitors.
In the spring of 2019, students in Jennifer Shults’s English class were studying letter writing. During this time, Cosby High ROTC cadet Jimmy Benson usually helped raise the American flag each morning just prior to coming to class.
At the time, the area around the school flagpole was unpaved and often wet and muddy. The fastidious Benson often had to clean mud from his shoes before beginning class. Mrs. Shults urged Benson to share his frustration with the school administration through a letter. Benson did, little realizing that by fulfilling a class assignment, he would become the catalyst for a project that eliminated his problem with muddy shoes.
CHS Principal Patrick O’Neil, recipient of Benson’s letter, shared it with CHS alumnus and longtime school supporter Olie Williamson, who made a generous donation for a project to improve the site. Spearheaded by 2019 CHS senior Felix ‘Bubba’ Shults, Mr. David Williamson’s Building Trades students poured the needed concrete and built a retaining wall.
Mr. Billy Holt, CCHS Welding instructor, constructed the needed railing which now encircles the area.
The project was completed in the fall of 2019.
(0) comments
