NEWPORT—Local directors of schools Manney Moore and Sandra Burchette made it official on Tuesday, April 21, when they announced that all local schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.
Moore and Burchette jointly announced the decisions of the two local school boards to follow Gov. Bill Lee’s recommendation last week that all Tennessee schools stay closed for the remainder of this school year as part of the state’s efforts to minimize the spread of the Corona virus.
Local students found themselves with an unexpected vacation in mid-March and have remained home since that time. Teachers and administrators scrambled frantically to prepare learning packets for students to use at home and to prepare and distribute thousands of meals to approximately 5,000 school children.
In her statement, Burchette, Director of the Newport City Schools (Newport Grammar School), said that while NGS will remain closed, instruction for the school’s 700-plus students will continue to be provided through May 28.
“This will be done by interacting with the students using the internet, phone calls, and distribution of paper packets for students without internet access,” Burchette said.
According to Burchette, NGS will mail students’ report cards after May 28. “Parents may also check their child’s grades on Aspen,” Burchette added.
Burchette assured listeners that “a student will not receive a lower grade for the third nine weeks than what he/she had on March 13, the last day students were on campus.” She went on to say, “Students completing work whether in the packets or on the internet may receive extra credit that will be applied to the third nine weeks’ grade.”
In reference to other housekeeping details, Burchette said, “Teachers will be communicating with parents and students about a specific day to drop off completed packets [and to] return library books and textbooks. Parents will also be notified when they will be able to pick up items left by students in their lockers or classrooms.”
“Newport Utilities will be installing an antenna in our parking lot to provide internet to the students and their parents to assist with homework during the COVID-19 pandemic if they do not have internet at home,” Burchette continued.
Lastly, Burchette said breakfasts and lunches will continue to be served through May 29, Monday-Friday from 7:30-12:00 for all children, age 18 and under, whether or not they are students are NGS.
In his remarks, Moore, Cocke County Director of Schools, again reminded all students and parents of the critical need to make sure schools have up-to-date contact information for them. He also urged parents and students to regularly check the websites of the two school systems for the latest information.
“Our website is cockecountyschools.org,” Moore said.
Moore said that students in grades K-8 will be contacted by their individual schools regarding grade cards. High school students, grades 9-12, may check their grades on Aspen. “If there is a problem,” Moore said, “contact the school.”
Regarding high school registration for this years graduating 8th graders, Moore said information can be found on the system’s website.
Moore said many questions have arisen regarding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020. “We’re working hard to plan some form of graduation,” Moore said. “We will be asking members of the community and the seniors for their input. I will let you know as soon as possible what we decide.”
Regarding school annuals, both directors said the “check our websites” for information regarding their arrival and distribution.
Casey Kelley, assistant director of schools for the county system, said questions have arisen regarding the Save the Children summer programs. “Currently the CDC guidelines are in placed and our schools are still closed,” Kelley said. “My answer to that will have to be ‘not yet.’”
Both Moore and Burchette praised parents, teachers, and students for their cooperation during the schools’ closures. “I couldn’t have been more impressed,” said Moore.
