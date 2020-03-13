NEWPORT—From spelling bees to state championship football games, today’s schools are filled with all sorts of competitions.
A new one at Cocke County High School centers around robots.
The current school year brought the formation of the CCHS Robotics Team, a group of students coached/sponsored by teachers Christy Jones and Bradley Gregg.
Robotics is defined by one dictionary as “the branch of technology that deals with design, construction, operation, and application of robots.”
According to CCHS Assistant Principal Nancy Brawley, “The school was approached by Bob Clark who spoke to us about how to start a robotics club at CCHS. We felt there was a need for this, and we decided to work together to fill this need.”
Currently eleven students from all grade levels are participating. Thus far, the team has participated in two competitions, the first in Bristol and the second in Knoxville.
“The Bristol competition was the Rebel Rumble,” said Jones, “and our teams did not place. This was their first experience competing. The Knoxville competition was the Knox Best from East to West Invitational at South-Doyle High School. Our team won first place in Design (journal) and Skills.”
Said Brawley, “The CCHS Robotics Club helps students develop marketable career skills through participation in the engineering process which requires students to think abstractly to reach their objectives within specified guidelines. As students progress, they will specialize in designing, building, programming, operating, troubleshooting, and collaborating.”
Jones added, “We would love to have local businesses sponsor our club so that students may get some training in specific areas and possibly be able to get hired on in that firm later or perhaps earn an apprenticeship.”
For more information about the CCHS Robotics Club, contact Bradley Gregg or Christy Jones at CCHS.
