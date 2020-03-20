MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College classes will remain online through the end of the spring semester in response to the coronavirus crisis.
While the college’s main mode of instruction remains online, the college plans to open campuses on a limited basis on April 6. Students will be able to access certain student services, including computer and tutoring labs. Specific guidelines are now being developed to limit the number of individuals allowed in a classroom or space to allow for appropriate social distancing.
The college will be open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. with no extracurricular activities. All club activities, cultural events and athletic schedules have been cancelled this semester to better protect students, employees and the community.
The college will continue to share more information as this situation develops, including information on when and how commencement ceremonies will be held.
To keep up with the college’s response to the coronavirus threat, please check this page: https://ws.edu/about/health-safety/coronavirus/.
