Forecast sunny for Saturday 5k at Walters State

MORRISTOWN—Saturday’s forecast calls for sunshine – and that’s perfect weather for a 5k. Support student scholarships at Walters State with a run around the Morristown campus and the adjacent College Square Mall at 8 a.m.
Pre-registration for Walters State’s Shamrock Shuffle 5k runs through 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Pre-registration guarantees you a T-shirt. The cost is $30, $25 for college alumni, students and staff. Race day registration is $40 with no discounts.
T-shirts will be given to Saturday registrants as long as supplies last.
The race is certified by the USA Track and Field Association, with the assigned certification number of TN18001MS. The race has 11 categories, ranging from 9 and under to 60 and over.
To register visit www.ws.edu/5k or call Jonathan Nash, assistant director for alumni affairs, at 423-585-6976.
