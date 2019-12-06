MORRISTOWN—One of Walters State’s most senior faculty members will deliver the commencement address to the 57th graduating class on Dec. 13.
Malcolm McAvoy joined the Walters State faculty in 1971, the college’s second year. While he retired from being a full-time faculty member in 2009, he continues to teach two classes and leads the communication department.
McAvoy served as an instructor and an assistant professor prior to being named head of the department he founded. He also served as the college’s debate tournament coach for over 30 years, leading the team to a Pi Kappa Delta National Championship in 2006. He has served as president of the Tennessee Communication Association and was named Communicator of the Year in 2012. He received the Dorotha Norton Spirit of Service Award in 2014 and 2018.
McAvoy received the Distinguished Faculty Award in 1999. This is the highest award given to active faculty members.
McAvoy and his wife, Terri, live in Morristown. They have four grown sons and a granddaughter.
Commencement begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13 in the “Z” Assembly Hall and Gymnasium inside the Dr. Jack E. Campbell College Center on the Morristown Campus. Degrees and technical certificates will be given to 472 students.
