Carson-Newman University Forensics Team presents donation

JEFFERSON CITY—Appalachian Outreach accepted a $250 donation from Carson-Newman University Forensics coaches and senior Thomas Fodor on Monday.
The funds represent award money Fodor, teammates Luke Patton and David McConnell, and friend Drew Dickenson received from a competitive award.
The new Advocacy in Action Forensics Competition called for a video advocating for a political or social cause. Fodor, who values AO’s work, prompted the team to feature the multifaceted nonprofit.
“Thomas has volunteered with us for several years, so he took the initiative to do the video, which I was very grateful for,” AO Executive Director Jean-Ann Washam said. “It captured the essence of what we do here. Not only does he work first hand here, but he’s carrying our story out into the community.”
The video highlights AO’s varied community ministries, which includes food, housing, clothing, home repair and much more. The poverty-relief organization serves Jefferson, Grainger, Hamblen and Cocke counties.
The C-N team received the competitive award for the video during the Pi Kappa Delta 2019 Biennial Convention and Tournament in Hempstead, New York.
“This is the kind of thing that validates the skills students learn in our program,” said Chip Hall, director of Carson-Newman Forensics. “I am proud of the communication skills they develop, but even more proud when they use those skills to give a voice to those who are suffering. I’m so glad their hard work paid off, in ways more rewarding than just getting a trophy.”
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu<http://cn.edu/>.
