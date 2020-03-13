MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College will transition all face-to-face classes to online instruction effective Monday, March 16. All campuses will be closed March 16-22. A decision on when to reopen campuses will be made on Thursday, March 19.
This change is in response to the evolving coronavirus situation.
“This decision was made to protect our students, our employees and the communities we serve,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
“Students and faculty were scheduled to return from spring break on Monday. Making this decision now greatly reduces the chance of someone returning to campus as an unknown carrier and sharing the virus.”
At this time, no Walters State student or employee has tested positive or exhibited the symptoms of coronavirus.
All on-campus events scheduled for the week of March 16-22 are cancelled. This includes events at the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.