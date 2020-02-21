JOHNSON CITY—East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade-point average qualifying them for inclusion on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below a B-minus in any course taken, and a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-minus.
Cocke County students earning this honor include Madeline G. Dawson of Bybee; Micayla B. Black and Mitzi Jones, both of Cosby; Gabrielle L. Cook and Kellie B. Whitlock, both of Del Rio; Daniel J. Norman of Hartford; Delilah S. Avila, Emily K. Costner, Emily K. Edmonds, Allison B. Frazier, Madison E. Hembree, Cara L. Holt, Mariah Huskey, Joshua M. Jarnagin, Sandra C. Kelley, Skylar L. McGaha, Edward W. McKie, Hannah P. Mullen, Lauryn S. Munn, Hannah R. Palmer, Elijah C. Sams, Lauren M. Souder, Alexis B. Suggs, Mikaela L. Suggs, Nathaniel J. Vernon, and Jeremy Waters, all of Newport; and Jessica R. Bradley and Tate Messer, both of Parrottsville.
Jefferson County students include Brittany C. Batson, Santana B. Bell, Tucker Carlson, Alec B. Clevenger, Leah E. Deforest, Justin L. France, Michael E. Hammer, Timothy M. Hasemeier, Kynlee J. Hillard, Benjamin Kennard, Andrew M. Lawson, Kiersten T. McKinney, Stacie Parker, Aleigha J. Puckett, Brianne E. Rousselle, Alexis Stumbo, Ashlin E. Thomas, Amanda L. Wheeler, and Zoe K. Williford, all of Dandridge, and Shelby E. Dollar, Emily J. Hardy, Molly R. Holdway, Allecia M. Horvath, Mikaila N. Kunkowski, Rackel N. Leckie, Levi D. Parks, Kaylee A. Tollefson, Tiffany D. Townsend, Emily A. Vick, and Sarah Zander, all of White Pine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.