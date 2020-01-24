CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA—Clemson University has announced academic honors for the Fall 2019.
Students named to the school’s President’s List maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Local students earning this honor were Emily Laurel Ellison of Newport, whose major is Animal and Veterinary Science; Madison D. Hartsock of Morristown, whose major is Marketing; and Faris N. Newberry of Greeneville, whose major is Sports Communication.
Students named to the Dean’s List achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
Alesia Emerson Shepherd of Greeneville, whose major is Animal and Veterinary Science, claimed this distinction, as did Rachelle M. Wells, also of Greeneville, whose major is Bioengineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.