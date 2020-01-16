THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Kris Higgs, Mark Higgs, Waylon McGaha, Julia Richmond, Bella Stanton
HONORS: Levi Black, Sterlin Clark, Rylee Gilliam, Carter Goodman, Benjamin Laws, Stella Raines
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Cydni Black
HONORS: Ada Deaton, Taylee McCullough, Draidan Sneed, Gracie Strahan, Maddison Taylor
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: None
HONORS: Elijah Ackerman, Julia Boyd, Quinn Coggins, Asher Faison, Shade Grooms, Zachary Messer, Bryleigh Whaley
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Katie Murray, Kate Raines, Payton Shropshire
HONORS: Cruz Coggins, Cooper Davis, Lillian Estes, Sadie Ford, Amelia Hill, Aleena Leatherwood, Spencer Moore, Cameron Strahan, Isabella Surber
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: None
HONORS: Chloe Hance, Trevor LaRue, Alexis McGaha, Shylee Shelton, Abigail Stokely
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Cyler Davis, Carter Hill, Isabel Ledford, Ashlyn Tocholke
HONORS: Jace Baxter, Shaylee Coggins, Riley Miller, Jada Nelson, Peyton Raines, Kannon Surber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.