THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Kris Higgs, Mark Higgs, Waylon McGaha, Julia Richmond, Bella Stanton

HONORS: Levi Black, Sterlin Clark, Rylee Gilliam, Carter Goodman, Benjamin Laws, Stella Raines

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cydni Black

HONORS: Ada Deaton, Taylee McCullough, Draidan Sneed, Gracie Strahan, Maddison Taylor

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Elijah Ackerman, Julia Boyd, Quinn Coggins, Asher Faison, Shade Grooms, Zachary Messer, Bryleigh Whaley

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Katie Murray, Kate Raines, Payton Shropshire

HONORS: Cruz Coggins, Cooper Davis, Lillian Estes, Sadie Ford, Amelia Hill, Aleena Leatherwood, Spencer Moore, Cameron Strahan, Isabella Surber

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Chloe Hance, Trevor LaRue, Alexis McGaha, Shylee Shelton, Abigail Stokely

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cyler Davis, Carter Hill, Isabel Ledford, Ashlyn Tocholke

HONORS: Jace Baxter, Shaylee Coggins, Riley Miller, Jada Nelson, Peyton Raines, Kannon Surber

