JEFFERSON CITY—Understanding that many families are facing increased financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic, Carson-Newman University will defer the bulk of admission deposits for incoming freshmen and transfer students until the fall.
Instead of paying a $200 deposit, admitted students may pay $50 by June 1 and still reserve their place at Carson-Newman for 2020-21.
“We look forward to welcoming the incoming freshman class in the fall,” said Aaron Porter, assistant vice president for Enrollment Management. “We understand that these are challenging times, and we want to do all that we can to assist our future Eagles.”
Those who can pay at least $50 by the May 1 priority deadline will have first access to the University’s housing portal.
However, students unable to make the $50 deposit by May 1 will still have access to the deferral if they make the payment by June 1.
The University will post the remaining $150 to the student’s account, to be paid with any remaining direct costs this fall.
Those with questions about admission deposits or next steps to enrollment may contact the Admissions Office at: admitme@cn.edu<mailto:admitme@cn.edu>
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
