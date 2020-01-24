NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—January 27
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Corndog nuggets; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY—January 28
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos or cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; fruit
WEDNESDAY—January 29
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Pizza; green beans; green leafy salad; fruit
THURSDAY—January 30
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken sandwich or pork BBQ sandwich; glazed carrots; whole potatoes; lettuce/tomato/ fruit
FRIDAY—January 31
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chili w/beans; grilled cheese sandwich; mashed potatoes; broccoli/cheese; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—January 27
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch — “Breakfast for Lunch” – Chicken, sausage biscuits w/gravy; tater tots; baked apples; fresh grape tomatoes; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—January 28
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup; bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Beef teriyaki nuggets; rice; California blend vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—January 29
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—BBQ sandwich or pork rib sandwich; baked beans; corn; baked Doritos; pickles/onions; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—January 30
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs w/bacon; toast; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Spaghetti w/meat sauce/w/meatballs; green beans; garden salad; garlic bread; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—January 31
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickles; French fries; fresh broccoli w/dip; fruit/milk
