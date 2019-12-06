Cosby Junior Betas enjoy outing

Members of the Cosby Elementary School Junior Beta Club recently enjoyed a trip to the Country Tonite Theater in Pigeon Forge. Club members making the journey included, front row, from left, Makayla Lane, Ella Hicks, Kalene Rosemeyer, and Chloe Norris. Middle row, from left, are Conner Ramsey, Madison Hall, Daniel Reece, Braden Jenkins, and Makenzie Lane. In back, from left, are Jayden Smith, Xavier Hatcher, Caden Henderson, Elsie Ford, and James Myers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

