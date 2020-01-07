NEWPORT—First and second graders at Newport Grammar School enjoyed a special treat on Dec. 19 when NGS alumnus Tyler Boyd presented a program on dairy farming and the dairy industry. A special treat for the student was getting to meet Happy, a Jersey calf, from the Boyd farm in Parrottsville.
Boyd used photos from his home farm in Parrottsville and from dairies in Hilmar, California where he now works to illustrate how dairy farmers care for their animals, no matter where they live. He also spoke about the different diets the cows have and their daily routines.
Boyd then addressed the importance of dairy in a student’s diet and the various types of available dairy products. A lively and informative question-and-answer session followed.
After concluding his presentation, Boyd accompanied the students outside where they met Happy, a Jersey calf, from the Boyd farm. Students had holiday pictures taken with Happy, who was bedecked with reindeer antlers for the occasion. They also received Gogurt yogurt, courtesy of the farm, Jersey cow masks from The Dairy Alliance, and squeeze cows from Dairy Farmers of America.
Boyd is general manager of Jerseyland Sires in Hilmar and is currently a member of the Young Dairy Leaders Institute and a national director of the American Jersey Cattle Association. He is also co-owner of Boyd-Lee Jerseys and Spring Creek Farms in Parrottsville.
