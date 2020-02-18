WHITE PINE—The Walters State Ag Club Ranch Rodeo is returning to the Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine on Saturday, Feb. 15. The fun starts at 7 p.m.
The Ranch Rodeo is an invitational event, testing teams of professional cowboys and cowgirls in events like team roping, barrel racing and wild cow milking. The cowhide race is always a fun event.
Young audience members can get in on the action with the calf ribbon chase for ages 5-10. Cowhands 2-4 will want to compete in the stick horse race. The whole family can take on the egg toss.
The Ranch Rodeo and other Ag Club Winter Horse Series events are actually an event management class for Walters State agriculture students. Students gain valuable experience and have the chane to meet and work with agriculture businesses and leaders throughout the region. Over $100,000 in scholarship funds have been raised since the series began.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students 7-17. Children six and under get in free. Events like the stick horse race carry a small fee. For more information, contact Tera Bunch Howerton, associate professor of agriculture, at Tera.Bunch@ws.edu or 423-585-6961.
