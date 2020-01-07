Brad Messer earns Beta Club honors

Brad Messer, a fourth-grade student at Cattlettsburg Elementary School in Sevier County, received earned third place honors for Social Studies at the Tennessee Beta Club convention in Nashville and fourth-place honors for Technology Team Effort. He will now represent Tennessee at the National Beta Club convention to be held in Fort Worth, Texas in June 2020. Brad is the son of Jessica Booth of Sevierville and Steve (Selena) Messer of Hartford. He is the grandson of Wilson and Cathie Messer of Hartford and Jackie and the late Jeff Booth of Gatlinburg, and the great-grandson of Leroy and Eunieve Fish of Cosby and Patricia Booth of Gatlinburg.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

