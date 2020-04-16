MORRISTOWN—Three health programs at Walters State Community College are extending their deadlines for fall admissions.
New deadlines and related websites are as follows:
•Occupational Therapy Assistant Program – June 15, 2020
•Physical Therapist Assistant Program – June 15, 2020
•Surgical Technology Program – June 15, 2020
Observation hours are usually required by the Physical Therapist Assistant Program and the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program. With the current situation, students are unable to complete these hours. Applications without these hours will still be considered for fall semester.
Students applying for these and other health programs who need to take the HESI A2 test should note that this test is not being administered at this time. Students needing this exam will be notified when the college is again offering this test. If the test is not available before students are able to take the test, this circumstance will be considered in the application process.
