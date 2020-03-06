NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY—March 9

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Corn dog nuggets; baked beans; fries; fruit

TUESDAY—March 10

Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos or cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; fruit

WEDNESDAY—March 11

Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Pizza; green beans; dark green leafy salad; fruit

THURSDAY—March 12

Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken sandwich or pork BBQ sandwich; glazed carrots; whole potatoes; lettuce/tomato; fruit

FRIDAY—March 13

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chili w/grilled cheese sandwich; corn; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY—March 9

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken biscuit w/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickles; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk

TUESDAY—March 10

Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup/bacon/ fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Steak or chicken w/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk

WEDNESDAY—March 11

Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; corn; baked potatoes; fruit/milk

THURSDAY—March 12

Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk

FRIDAY—March 13

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken fajita; nachos w/queso sauce; queso cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; salsa; fruit/milk

