NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—March 9
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Corn dog nuggets; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY—March 10
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos or cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; fruit
WEDNESDAY—March 11
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Pizza; green beans; dark green leafy salad; fruit
THURSDAY—March 12
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken sandwich or pork BBQ sandwich; glazed carrots; whole potatoes; lettuce/tomato; fruit
FRIDAY—March 13
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chili w/grilled cheese sandwich; corn; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—March 9
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken biscuit w/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken sandwich or peanut butter/jelly sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickles; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—March 10
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup/bacon/ fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Steak or chicken w/gravy; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; wheat roll; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—March 11
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; corn; baked potatoes; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—March 12
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Sweet/sour chicken or orange chicken; stir fry rice; stir fry vegetables; glazed carrots; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—March 13
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken fajita; nachos w/queso sauce; queso cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; salsa; fruit/milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.