NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY—March 2

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Mozzarella cheese sticks or French bread pizza; green beans; fresh corn; fruit

TUESDAY—March 3

NO SCHOOL!!! ELECTION DAY!!!

WEDNESDAY—March 4

Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken sandwich; sweet potatoes; baked beans; lettuce/tomato; fruit

THURSDAY—March 5

Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; green peas; baked apples; wheat roll; fruit

FRIDAY—March 6

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Hamburger or cheeseburger; corn; fries; lettuce/onion/pickle/tomato; fruit

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY—March 2

Breakfast-Combo I: Chicken biscuit w/gravy or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Pizza, French fries, green beans; fruit/milk

TUESDAY—March 3

NO SCHOOL!!! ELECTION DAY/IN-SERVICE DAY!!!

WEDNESDAY—March 4

Breakfast—Combo I: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Ham sub w/cheese or Italian sub w/cheese; baked Cheetos; lettuce/tomato/onion/banana peppers; baked beans; fresh carrots/dip; fruit

THURSDAY—March 5

Breakfast—Combo I: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Lasagna w/cheese; garlic bread; green beans; garden salad; fruit/milk

FRIDAY—March 6

Breakfast-Combo I: Chicken biscuit w/gravy or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken noodle soup w/grilled cheese sandwich; crackers; pickle spears; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit/milk

