NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—March 2
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Mozzarella cheese sticks or French bread pizza; green beans; fresh corn; fruit
TUESDAY—March 3
NO SCHOOL!!! ELECTION DAY!!!
WEDNESDAY—March 4
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry; cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken sandwich; sweet potatoes; baked beans; lettuce/tomato; fruit
THURSDAY—March 5
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; green peas; baked apples; wheat roll; fruit
FRIDAY—March 6
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Hamburger or cheeseburger; corn; fries; lettuce/onion/pickle/tomato; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—March 2
Breakfast-Combo I: Chicken biscuit w/gravy or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Pizza, French fries, green beans; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—March 3
NO SCHOOL!!! ELECTION DAY/IN-SERVICE DAY!!!
WEDNESDAY—March 4
Breakfast—Combo I: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Ham sub w/cheese or Italian sub w/cheese; baked Cheetos; lettuce/tomato/onion/banana peppers; baked beans; fresh carrots/dip; fruit
THURSDAY—March 5
Breakfast—Combo I: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Lasagna w/cheese; garlic bread; green beans; garden salad; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—March 6
Breakfast-Combo I: Chicken biscuit w/gravy or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken noodle soup w/grilled cheese sandwich; crackers; pickle spears; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit/milk
