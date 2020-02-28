COSBY—Representatives from TVA and Newport Utilities paid a welcome visit to Cosby Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 28, for the presentation of a $5,000 TVA STEM Education Grant to the school.
The grant, awarded by TVA in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., is for a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education project.
According to Cosby Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Luke Bell, who wrote the grant, the money will be used to build a “problem solving studio where all students will have access to computers, robots, drones, puzzles, building blocks, and a 3D printer. In addition, the grant will fund a special STEM collection of texts to be housed in our computer lab.”
Chris Quillen, TVA Customer Development representative, accompanied by TVA Public Relations personnel Ashley Walker and Christy Cagle-Brooks, presented an oversized check for $5,000 to students in Becky Arrowood’s class—Jayson Edenfield, Juan Peralta, Katey Moore, and Alexis Brady.
Joining the TVA representatives were Newport Utilities Marketing Manager Sharon Kyser, and David McConnell, also of NU.
Arrowood is Cosby Elementary School’s TN STEM Innovation Network Rural Collaborative representative.
“We want Cosby Elementary School to be a regional hub for excellence in CTE and STEM education and this grant helps us move in that direction,” said John Luke Bell, Cosby Elementary Curriculum Coordinator. “We will use the grant to build a problem solving studio because we believe our students can address and solve Cocke County’s greatest challenges.”
The grant is part of $600,000 in competitive STEM grants awarded to 142 schools across TVA’s service territory. The competitive grant program provided teachers an opportunity to apply for funding up to $5,000 and preference was given to grant applications that explored TVA’s primary areas of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development and community problem solving. Schools who receive grant funding must receive their power from a TVA distributor.
“This is the second year we offered this program to the entire Valley and we saw a major increase in grant applications this year,” said Community Engagement Senior Program Manager Rachel Crickmar. “There is a demand in the Valley for workforce development through STEM education and I am proud of the way TVA and our retirees are responding to that demand by supporting teachers in the classroom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.