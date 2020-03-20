NGS Historical Society has successful start

NEWPORT—Members of the Newport City Board of Education, meeting Monday, March 16, extended their compliments and praise to Newport Grammar School’s teachers, administration, and staff for their quick, efficient reaction to a school closure brought about by the spreading CORONA 19 virus.
Board member Linda Powell and chair Jan Brooks included the Cocke County School System in their praise for their cooperative proactive action.
Earlier in the meeting, NGS teacher Whitney Butler, sponsor of the newly-formed NGS Historical Society, told the board the group now has 30 members ranging from grades 3-8. The group meets weekly. She also showed the members a shirt designed by society member Edna Lopez to be worn on the group’s field trips and at special events.
A recent plan to combat chronic absenteeism, which the board approved at its February meeting, seems to be working, according to Mischelle Black, NGS Coordinator of School Health, NGS Student Nurse Kathy Ragan, and NGS School Counselor Ashley Ball.
Ball told the board the plan “is going really well. We’re getting into the routine."
Ragan added that three students had been sent home for returning to school “too early” after being absent. “Their excuses said they were to remain home longer,” said Ragan, adding, “Parents are working well with us.”
After board member David Perryman asked about the possibility of having someone at school entrances to check the students’ temperatures when school resumes, Black and Ragan volunteered to check on the availability and cost of thermometers.
The planned NGS Beta Club trip to Disneyworld seems to be in danger of having to be cancelled because of the current health situation. Club sponsor Bonnie Ball asked for the “board’s pleasure” about whether or not to pursue the possibility of another destination/time. Ball added the only money the school had paid regarding the Florida trip was to the bus company.
NGS Principal Michael Short described the plan for curbside pick-up of study packets and food, starting Wednesday, March 18.
He also praised student Christian Perez who advanced to the State Geography Bee.
NGS Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow showed the group pictures of newly-installed safety bollards.
NGS Federal Programs Supervisor Amy Burchette said letters to parents of Special Education children will be included in the instructional packets.
Dr. Justin Norton, NGS Systems and Assessments Supervisor, reported two grades had participated in an online verification test. Regarding the upcoming mandated tests, he said, “The test dates are in limbo.’ He went on to say the State Commissioner had said there will be “some flexibility” in this year’s testing.
Attendance at NGS was up 1.6 percent during the month, a significant increase over the previous month. Calendar Option B, for the 2020-2021 school year, was selected.
Director Burchette commended the staff “on coming together to assist each other in preparing the instructional packets for the students”and added, “the custodial services are in the process of cleaning the facility, replacing filters, sanitizing...the building.”
In her report, board chair Brooks said many parents had emailed their approval of the school’s cancellation and also noted former NGS students Braylan James, Jasmine Henderson, Emma Ball, and Brody Lane, who now attend Lakeway High School, had been members of basketball teams seeking the state championship. Lakeway girls’ team captured the title, and Lakeway boys were second.
The board’s next meeting is planned for April 20, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.