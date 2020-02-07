THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Jackson Allen, Blake Arrington, Zoey Grooms, Kayla Hayes, Jaxon James, Haddley Sweeten, Brayden Wilson

HONORS: Payton Southerland, Bo Cutshaw, Kourtnie Seay, Piper Whaley, Bentley Orillion, Tyran Shipley, Caleb Perry, Brayden Barnett, Lilly Cline, Zion Guthrie, Isaiah McCarter, Joise Walton, Killian Wine

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Roy James, Abigail Meeker, Jacob Myers, Brodie Wilson, Zsolti DeLucca, Lily Lavalee

HONORS: Breonna Davis, Ireland Davis, Amelya Frady, Ethan Jenkins, Raylon Jenkins, Drake Woodson, Jesse Armachain, Blake Dixon, Paizleigh Ford, Cayton Griffin, Arianna Hough, Katey Moore

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Ethan Hall, Ava Meeker

HONORS: Abby Clevenger, Abby Ellison, Kendra Gann, Ariela Holt, Cloie Norris, Kalene Rosemeyer, David Baker, Ariadne Caylor, Kenzie Lane, Aidan McGaha, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Bradyn Moore, Teagan Olsen, Ansley Cobble, Blayne O’Rillion, Colton Jenkins, Braden Jenkins, Brycen Jones

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Conner Ramsey

HONORS: Garrett Valentine, Nevaeh Deardorff, Brianna Goosby, Lakelyn Sweeten, Jacob Wilson, Shane Wilson, Madison Hall, Dusty Lane, Mikayla Lane, Destiny O’Dell, Luke Price

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Xavier Hatcher, Chloey Conard, Hailey Lawson, Jason Federighi, Chase Joyce

HONORS: AuBree Hall, Takayln Hill, Junior Keller, Xavian Lane, Tristan Phillips, Morgan Massey, Alyssa Park, Kari Shults, Samuel Austin, Makayla Brown, Jason Federighi, Caden Henderson, Claire Holt, Maddie McClure, Eli Miller, Casper Reus, Christian Rymer, Parker White, Haylee York

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: John Massey

HONORS: Sara Galford, Gracie Jenkins, Leah Kelley, Shylee Weeks, Laney Joyce, Amber Gooderham, Della James, Ava Krawczyk

