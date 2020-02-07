THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Jackson Allen, Blake Arrington, Zoey Grooms, Kayla Hayes, Jaxon James, Haddley Sweeten, Brayden Wilson
HONORS: Payton Southerland, Bo Cutshaw, Kourtnie Seay, Piper Whaley, Bentley Orillion, Tyran Shipley, Caleb Perry, Brayden Barnett, Lilly Cline, Zion Guthrie, Isaiah McCarter, Joise Walton, Killian Wine
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Roy James, Abigail Meeker, Jacob Myers, Brodie Wilson, Zsolti DeLucca, Lily Lavalee
HONORS: Breonna Davis, Ireland Davis, Amelya Frady, Ethan Jenkins, Raylon Jenkins, Drake Woodson, Jesse Armachain, Blake Dixon, Paizleigh Ford, Cayton Griffin, Arianna Hough, Katey Moore
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Ethan Hall, Ava Meeker
HONORS: Abby Clevenger, Abby Ellison, Kendra Gann, Ariela Holt, Cloie Norris, Kalene Rosemeyer, David Baker, Ariadne Caylor, Kenzie Lane, Aidan McGaha, Ryleigh Mooneyham, Bradyn Moore, Teagan Olsen, Ansley Cobble, Blayne O’Rillion, Colton Jenkins, Braden Jenkins, Brycen Jones
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Conner Ramsey
HONORS: Garrett Valentine, Nevaeh Deardorff, Brianna Goosby, Lakelyn Sweeten, Jacob Wilson, Shane Wilson, Madison Hall, Dusty Lane, Mikayla Lane, Destiny O’Dell, Luke Price
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Xavier Hatcher, Chloey Conard, Hailey Lawson, Jason Federighi, Chase Joyce
HONORS: AuBree Hall, Takayln Hill, Junior Keller, Xavian Lane, Tristan Phillips, Morgan Massey, Alyssa Park, Kari Shults, Samuel Austin, Makayla Brown, Jason Federighi, Caden Henderson, Claire Holt, Maddie McClure, Eli Miller, Casper Reus, Christian Rymer, Parker White, Haylee York
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: John Massey
HONORS: Sara Galford, Gracie Jenkins, Leah Kelley, Shylee Weeks, Laney Joyce, Amber Gooderham, Della James, Ava Krawczyk
