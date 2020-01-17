SECOND GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Lorelei Dennis

HONORS: Mycelia Baker, Maliah Ball, Kain Webb, Kayden Worley

THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Isaiah McCollough, Ethan Webb, Kaylee Wilson

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cayden Prahlow, Lily Rich, Sophia Summerlin

HONORS: Alice Baxter, Ethan Raines, Levi Reed

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emma Worley

HONORS: Kassie Davis, Kole Frazier, Gabriella Valentine

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Jacob Futch

HONORS: Teresa Kiffer, Jayden Powell, Alyssa Susalla, Lilly Sylvester, Christian Walsh

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Angelina Gonzalez, Victoria Marshall, Heather Raines

HONORS: Abby Ray

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Emily Rich

HONORS: None

