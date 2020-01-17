SECOND GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Lorelei Dennis
HONORS: Mycelia Baker, Maliah Ball, Kain Webb, Kayden Worley
THIRD GRADE
HIGH HONORS: None
HONORS: Isaiah McCollough, Ethan Webb, Kaylee Wilson
FOURTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Cayden Prahlow, Lily Rich, Sophia Summerlin
HONORS: Alice Baxter, Ethan Raines, Levi Reed
FIFTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Emma Worley
HONORS: Kassie Davis, Kole Frazier, Gabriella Valentine
SIXTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Jacob Futch
HONORS: Teresa Kiffer, Jayden Powell, Alyssa Susalla, Lilly Sylvester, Christian Walsh
SEVENTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Angelina Gonzalez, Victoria Marshall, Heather Raines
HONORS: Abby Ray
EIGHTH GRADE
HIGH HONORS: Emily Rich
HONORS: None
