SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA—Two Cocke County residents are among the Wofford College students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester.
To earn this honor, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Blair Whitfield Brawley of Newport and Nicholas Anthony Wardroup of Parrottsville were named to the Dean’s List.
Also earning this distinction were Andrew Lee Duckworth of Afton and Sydney Lea Turner of Waynesville, NC.
