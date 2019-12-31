MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College conferred degrees or certificates to 467 graduates during recent commencement ceremonies.
The college awards associate of science, associate of applied science, associate of science in teaching, associate of arts and associate of fine arts degrees and technical certificates.
The associate of applied science degree prepares individuals to work immediately following graduation. Forty-two students received this degree in nursing. Other popular majors include engineering technology, computer and information technology, culinary arts, business, clean energy, paramedic and law enforcement.
Students earning the associate of science, associate of science in teaching, associate of arts and associate of fine arts generally plan to transfer to a four-year college and complete a bachelor’s degree.
The most popular major for student receiving the associate of science degree this semester was general studies. This provides the foundational freshman and sophomore studies for many different majors at four-year universities. Other popular majors were Pre-imaging science, psychology, accounting, business administration, Associate of arts degrees were given in art education, studio arts, history, mass communications and political science. Associate of fine arts were given in art and music. Two students
received the associate of science in teaching.
Technical certificates enable individuals to go to work immediately after graduation or develop special skills. The majority (91) of technical certificates went to fall graduates of the basic law enforcement academy. Forty-three students earned technical certificates in emergency medical technician. Students earning
Those from Cocke County earning degreees/certificates included, from Cosby: Jeffrey Jacob Hoover, AS Business Administration; Jose Avelino Morales, AAS EET Automation Specialization; and Alpha M. Parton, AS Elementary Education. From Del Rio was Angela Renee Daniels, CER Early Childhood Education. From Hartford was Ariane Isabella Frazier, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences.
Newport graduates numbered Barbara Ann Baird, AS Psychology; Charley Rheann Barger, AS General Studies; Sydney RaeAnn Brooks, AAS Nursing; Caleb Paul Lynn Byington, AFA Art; Candace L. Campbell, AS Health Sciences — Nursing Path; Isaac Campbell, AS Business Option; Austin Crum, AS General Studies; Malerie Elizabeth Fancher, AS Pre-Veterinary Medicine-Animal Science; Jacob Ryan Frazier, AAS Computer IT- Programming; Lance M. Holt, AS General Studies; Rachel Morgan Holt, AAS Early Childhood Education, Jamie AnnMarie Knoll, CER Pharmacy Technician; Katelyn A. Morehouse, AAS Nursing; Billie Victoria Ellen Ogle, AAS Nursing; Cody Strom, CER Emergency Medical Tech; Tristan Lee Stuart, AAS EET Electromechanical Specialization; Ronnie Jacob Sutton, CER Emergency Medical Tech; Dakota Alexis Tallman, AS Social Work; Kenzie Ciara Templin, AS Psychology; Emily L. Thompson, AAS Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic; William L. Thompson, AAS Emergency Medical Services-Paramedic; and Megan Taylor Van Meter, AS Business Option.
Parrottsville graduates were Maylee Suzanne Dalton, AS Social Work; and Marissa Burton, CER Emergency Medical Tech.
Jefferson County students earning degrees/certificates include these from Dandridge:
Abigail Lynn Anderson, CER Emergency Medical Tech; Stephanie Elizabeth Carr, AS General Studies; Marque Dakoda Cody, AS Social Work; Courtney Marie Deatherage, AAS Culinary Arts/Baking; Katelyn Rose Foraker, AS Social Work; Ashley Amber Adkins Hammer, AAS Nursing; Cindy R. Hensley, AS Accounting; Ty Andrew Hodges, AS Plant/Soil Science; Zachary Jennings, AS Accounting; Tara Jean Lindner, AS General Studies; Joshua Russell Lindsey, CER Emergency Medical Technician; Zackery Rogers, AAS EET Electromechanical; Destiny Alyse Shepard, AAS Nursing; Joshua E. Starr, AAS Nursing; Andrew Marcos Steele, AAS EST-Architectural Des Spec; Benjamin E. Sutton, AAS Agriculture Business; Whitney Bernice Ward, AS Mass Communications; Bret Steven Williams, AAS Computer IT- Programming; and Haley Nicole Williams, CER Emergency Medical Tech.
From Jefferson City were Carlie Damron, AS Special Education; Pamela R. DeWitt, AS Psychology; John Tyler Housley, AS General Studies; Jacob Micah Pickle, AS General Studies; and Joshua B. Wolff, CER Emergency Medical Tech.
From New Market were Emily Suzanne Harper, AAS Nursing; Kristal Walaina King, AAS Nursing; Hayden Moore, AS Management; Jimmy Wayne Murray Jr, AAS EET Electromechanical Spec; Morgan Elizabeth Slomski, CER Advanced Emergency Medical Technician. From Strawberry Plains: Keira M. Luttrell, AAS Management.
Those from Talbott were Kaitlyn Michelle Hill, AS Health Sciences — Nursing Path; and Jacob Hoover, AS General Studies. From White Pine were Lizbeth Guerrero Lorenzo, AS General Studies; Haeden Willis, AA Art Education; and Evann A. Wilson, AS General Studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.