NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—January 6
Breakfast: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Corndog nuggets; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY—January 7
Breakfast: French toast: Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos or cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; fruit
WEDNESDAY—January 8
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Pizza; green beans; dark green salad; fruit
THURSDAY—January 9
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chicken sandwich or pork BBQ sandwich; glazed carrots; whole potatoes; lettuce/tomato; fruit
FRIDAY—January 10
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick
Lunch—Chili w/beans; grilled cheese sandwich; fresh broccoli/tomatoes; fresh corn; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—January 6
Breakfast--Combo 1: Chicken/biscuit/gravy; or omelet/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Pizza; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—January 7
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup; bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; peas; baked apples; wheat roll; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—January 8
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hot ham/cheese sandwich; baked cheetos; baked beans; fresh carrots/dip; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—January 9
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs w/bacon; toast; or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Lasagna w/cheese garlic bread; green beans; garden salad; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—January 10
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken noodle soup w/grilled cheese sandwich; crackers; pickle spears; fresh cucumber slices; fresh grapes/tomatoes; fruit/milk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.