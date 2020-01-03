NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL

MONDAY—January 6

Breakfast: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Corndog nuggets; baked beans; fries; fruit

TUESDAY—January 7

Breakfast: French toast: Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken fajita nachos or cheese nachos; corn; re-fried beans; fruit

WEDNESDAY—January 8

Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Pizza; green beans; dark green salad; fruit

THURSDAY—January 9

Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chicken sandwich or pork BBQ sandwich; glazed carrots; whole potatoes; lettuce/tomato; fruit

FRIDAY—January 10

Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Pastry/cheese stick

Lunch—Chili w/beans; grilled cheese sandwich; fresh broccoli/tomatoes; fresh corn; fruit

COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

MONDAY—January 6

Breakfast--Combo 1: Chicken/biscuit/gravy; or omelet/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Pizza; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk

TUESDAY—January 7

Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast w/syrup; bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; peas; baked apples; wheat roll; fruit/milk

WEDNESDAY—January 8

Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Hot ham/cheese sandwich; baked cheetos; baked beans; fresh carrots/dip; fruit/milk

THURSDAY—January 9

Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs w/bacon; toast; or toast w/oatmeal; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Lasagna w/cheese garlic bread; green beans; garden salad; fruit/milk

FRIDAY—January 10

Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk

Lunch—Chicken noodle soup w/grilled cheese sandwich; crackers; pickle spears; fresh cucumber slices; fresh grapes/tomatoes; fruit/milk

