Judge Duane Slone to deliver Carson-Newman commencement address

JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman University will hold its Winter Commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 13. The 2 p.m. ceremony will be held in the University’s Holt Fieldhouse.
Judge Duane Slone, of the Circuit Court in the 4th Judicial District, a 1987 alumnus, will deliver the commencement address to about 145 graduating students.
Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts Jr. honored Slone at the U.S. Supreme Court in November for his groundbreaking work on the opioid crisis. Slone received the National Center for State Courts’ William H. Rehnquist Award for Judicial Excellence.
“We are privileged to have Judge Duane Slone join us for our December Commencement ceremony,” said C-N President Charles A. Fowler. “Judge Slone’s efforts aiding those who are suffering in the opioid crisis that grips our region is a testament to the servant-leadership we as a University espouse. His honorable work makes him an excellent example of what our graduates can accomplish when serving others in truth, beauty and goodness.”
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. The institution’s website is cn.edu.
