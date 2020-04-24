JONESBOROUGH—Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts will open May 1, adhering to the regulations of the CDC which includes the following rules: six feet apart, no more than six students per class, masks can be worn, and gloves given to the students.
Washington College Academy, one of the oldest schools in Tennessee, is moving in a new direction with several new divisions being developed on-site. Some of the new divisions are the Arts and Crafts School, the ACTS School, and Blacksmithing. Ideas for future endeavors are also being explored.
WCA offers a place to explore traditional and non-traditional arts and crafts in the following areas: Basketry, Blacksmithing, Clay, Cosplay Costuming, Drawing, Metals, Painting, Mixed Media, Textiles, Wood, Art Exploration, and Special Topics.
Classes begin May 2.
For more information and/or to register, visit www.wca1780.org. You may also connect with WCA via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
If you may further questions, call Jennifer Rasnake at 423-257-5151.
