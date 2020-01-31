NEWPORT—As one parent was overheard to exclaim, “This is better than a football game!”
She was speaking of the intense competition on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Newport Grammar School’s annual Spelling Bee.
Twenty spellers, ranging from 4th to 8th grade represented their homerooms as they vied for the privilege of advancing to the Regional Spelling Bee in the spring.
By the end of the tenth round, only two spellers remained, Dustin Blankenship, a fifth grader, and Roland King, who is in the eighth grade.
Side by side the pair appeared as David and Goliath while they continued spelling back and forth for another ten rounds.
In the 20th round, Dustin, a student in Mrs. Sexton’s fifth grade, stumbled on the word “sympatric,” an adjective describing animals or plants occurring within the same geographical area.
Roland, who represented Mr. Valentine’s homeroom, correctly spelling “sympatric” and went on to spell the championship word “hotelier,” a noun naming a person who owns or manages a hotel to claim the victory.
Dustin is the son of Megan Blankenship and Adam Blankenship of Newport, and Roland’s parents are Shannon Kelley and Chris George, both of Newport.
Judges for the event were Sandra Wilds, Reba Faye Sane, and Joe Burchette. NGS teacher Rebekah Asbury chaired the bee.
The other contestants and the words they misspelled were Hayden Hartsell, sixth grade, “still;” Kason Stewart, fourth grade “proof;” Shayce McGaha, fifth grade “admit;” Dhruv Patel, eighth grade, “chicken;” Jayda Blanchard, “tissue;” Elijah Wise, eighth grade, “charred;” Harsh Patel, fourth grade, “pressure;” Hailey Gregory, eighth grade, “abated;” Aiden Weeks, fourth grade, “shingle;” Delilah Cashen, sixth grade, “furrow;” Kaleb Sisk, fifth grade, “amplify;” Edna Santiago, seventh grade, “refrain;” Ty Wines, fourth grade, “agricultural;” Luke Parton, seventh grade, “disturbance;” Hayden Graham, sixth grade, “cannonade;” Tamia Simpson, seventh grade, “Louisiana;” Danika Workman, fifth grade, “solace;” and Kaylee Hannah, seventh grade, “derogatory.”
