MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College will offer noncredit classes in Microsoft Excel, electrical and PLC troubleshooting and supervisory skills during January.
For information on any classes, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
Greeneville Workforce Training Building
•Electrical and PLC Troubleshooting – Jan. 13-June 8, 4-7:30 p.m. (Mondays), $1,595
This course covers electrical components, advanced electrical, PLC ladder logic and PLC advanced electrical troubleshooting.
•Supervisor’s Toolkit – Jan. 28-Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Tuesdays), $349
This course includes leading people, guiding diverse populations and employees with disabilities, leader effectiveness, optimizing contributions of employees, improving interpersonal effectiveness and eliminating conflict. The last topic discusses ways to end workplace harassment and violence.
Walters State Morristown Campus
•Microsoft Excel 3 – Jan. 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
Students will learn how to use PivotTables, PivotCharts and troubleshoot formulas. The class also covers advanced formatting, advance formulas, macros and data.
•Supervisor’s Toolkit – Jan. 30-Feb. 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (Thursdays), $349
This course includes leading people, guiding diverse populations and employees with disabilities, leader effectiveness, optimizing contributions of employees, improving interpersonal effectiveness and eliminating conflict. The last topic discusses ways to end workplace harassment and violence.
Walters State Sevier County Campus
•Microsoft Excel 3 – Jan. 15, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150
Students will learn how to use PivotTables, PivotCharts and troubleshoot formulas. The class also covers advanced formatting, advance formulas, macros and data.
Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Conference Room
•Microsoft Excel Level 1 – Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $150.
Students learn the basics of Microsoft Excel 2016, including how to create, save and print documents. This class also covers formatting tips, functions, page layout features and formulas. This class also shows the features available in Microsoft Excel 2016 that were not available in previous versions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.