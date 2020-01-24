HARROGATE, TN—Lincoln Memorial University has announced the names of students named to the schools Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To earn this distinction, a student must be a full-time undergraduate student and maintain a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Included on this list were Andrew Briggs, Hailey Miller, and Holli Manning, all of Dandridge, and Kaitlyn Zander of Baneberry.
