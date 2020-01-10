JEFFERSON CITY—Several Cocke County residents were among the Carson-Newman University students earning Dean’s List honors for the Fall 2019 semester.
To achieve this honor, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Cocke County students named to the Dean’s List were Autumn Smith of Bybee, Bethany DeLisle of Parrottsville, and Seth Arrowood, Charles Evans, Patrick Gouge, Shayna Harden, Victoria Sawyer, Rachel Watts, Glenna Whaley, and Kenley Wilson, all of Newport.
