NEWPORT—A trio of Newport Grammar School personnel presented a plan to deal with chronic absenteeism at the school to members of the Newport Board of Education on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at their monthly meeting.
Mischelle Black, NGS School Health Coordinator, Kathy Ragan, NGS School Nurse, and Ashley Ball, NGS Guidance Counselor took turns explaining the problem to the board and then outlined a plan to combat the problem.
“The problem is frustrating,” said Black. Noting the school’s recent high absenteeism because of flu and related illnesses, Black agreed that absences such as those are not the problem. “However, these students need to turn in a doctor’s excuse on the day they return to school. We have a problem with excuses that come in several days after a student returns. We need a plan for when they come back.”
Ball told the board about “truancy meetings” she and Dr. Justin Norton, NGS Systems and Assessments Supervisor, have had with students and parents/guardians regarding a child’s attendance problems. “We’ve found that after the meetings, a student’s attendance tends to improve,” she said.
Noting that sometimes communications problems occur regarding a student’s return, Ragan said, “Recently we had a child who underwent open heart surgery and who had returned to school. The child had been back a week before I knew about it.”
“Kathy (Ragan) needs to know about a child’s return as soon as possible,” Black added.
The trio added they had checked with other school systems regarding their policies. “Most of them,” said Ball, “have a policy requiring an excuse be turned in the first day a child returns to school. None give a child more than five days.”
Referencing the recent flu outbreak, Ragan told the board doctors usually recommend a child stay home for five days. “However, we have had cases where the child only stayed out of school for a couple of days, then returned with no excuse, which would tell us the doctor’s recommendation. Meanwhile the child, who is still contagious, is spreading the flu to other students and staff here at the school.”
The plan, which the board later adopted unanimously on a motion by Linda Powell, seconded by Mickey Powers, calls for the following steps to be followed when a student returns to school after being absent:
• Upon arrival at school, student will report to Homeroom Teacher to be counted present.
• Homeroom Teacher will immediately send student to School Nurse to check in with Parent Note or Doctor’s Excuse in their possession.
• Student will turn in Parent Note or Doctor’s Excuse and be checked in. This will serve as notification of any health-related alerts the School Nurse should know.
• The student will then return to class.
If a returning student does NOT have a Parent Note or Doctor’s Excuse, the School Nurse will check to see if such a note has been faxed to the school office.
• The student returns to class.
• If no Parent Note or Doctor’s Excuse has been received, the School Nurse (or Designee) will call the child’s parent to obtain either a Parent Note or a Doctor’s Excuse.
• If the Parent (Guardian) cannot be reached by telephone after multiple tries, the School Resource Office/Police will make a home visit.
• If no Parent Note or Doctor’s Excuse has been obtained by the end of the school day, the student will report to the Assistant Principal.
• After five days, if no Parent Note or Doctor’s Excuse has been provided the school, an automatic unexcused absence will be entered on the student’s attendance record.
In other action, the board unanimously accepted a low bid of $4,500 from Shoemaker’s Landscaping for the installation of bollards at the school. The bid was one of three received, the other two being one for $15,509 from Brockwell Construction and another for $9,450 from Burchette. Even though there were wide differences among the bids, NGS Assistant Principal Dustin Morrow assured the board all three companies had received the same specifications for the job. The bollards are to be delivered to the school next week.
Dr. Justin Norton, in his monthly report to the board, informed the members that he had received word that next year, Tennessee students will once again be tested online.
Attendance at NGS for the fifth school month dropped to 91.55 percent, a full 1 ½ percent below the same time last year. “This was due to the flu,” Norton said, noting that 121 students were absent from school on Jan. 29. “We have four stockpiled days left,” he added, adding that the school was closed temporarily because of the illness.
Norton also said the school’s Homework Hotline is “not being used like we would wish.” In an effort to increase its use, Norton said that any student calling in on Feb. 25 will be entered for prizes.
He then unveiled the school’s new website.
The board approved numerous travel and field trip requests, plus requests for two fundraisers.
The board’s next meeting will be Monday, March 16, 2020. At that time discussion regarding the renewal of Director Sandra Burchette’s contract will begin.
