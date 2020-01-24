MORRISTOWN—The deadline to apply for scholarships offered at Walters State Community College is Feb. 1. Applications are available online at https://www.ws.edu/financial-aid/types/scholarships/.
Scholarships awarded are funded by the Walters State Foundation, community groups and individual donors. Over 200 foundation scholarships were awarded through the Walters State Foundation last year.
Scholarships may be based on need or merit, while others are awarded by county of residence or even major. The scholarships may be given above any other money students receive from Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect, or the Hope Lottery Scholarship.
To apply for scholarships, student must also apply for college admission. That can be done online at www.ws.edu/admissions/.
