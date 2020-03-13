NEWPORT GRAMMAR SCHOOL
MONDAY—March 16
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Cheese stick/pastry
Lunch—Hot dogs w/chili; baked beans; fries; fruit
TUESDAY—March 17
Breakfast—French toast; Grab-n-Go: Cheese stick/pastry
Lunch—Tacos w/cheese; re-fried beans; corn; lettuce/tomatoes; shredded cheese; fruit
WEDNESDAY—March 18
Breakfast—Chicken or steak biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Cheese stick/pastry
Lunch—Hamburger/cheeseburger; green beans; fries; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; fruit
THURSDAY—March 19
Breakfast—Bacon/eggs/toast; Grab-n-Go: Cheese stick/pastry
Lunch—Chicken tenders; pinto beans; turnip greens; glazed carrots; cornbread muffin; fruit
FRIDAY—March 20
Breakfast—Sausage biscuit w/gravy; Grab-n-Go: Cheese stick/pastry
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; mashed potatoes; broccoli w/cheese; roll; fruit
COCKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
MONDAY—March 16
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken/biscuit w/gravy; or omelet w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk
Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Hamburger; lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle; French fries; green beans; fruit/milk
TUESDAY—March 17
Breakfast—Combo 1: French toast/syrup/bacon; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Popcorn chicken; wheat roll; mashed potatoes; steamed broccoli; sweet potatoes; fruit/milk
WEDNESDAY—March 18
Breakfast—Combo 1: Sausage biscuit/w/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Big Daddy pizza; garden salad; California blend vegetables; fruit/milk
THURSDAY—March 19
Breakfast—Combo 1: Scrambled eggs/bacon/toast; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken tenders; cornbread; pinto beans; turnip greens; corn; fruit/milk
FRIDAY—March 20
Breakfast—Combo 1: Chicken w/biscuit/gravy; fruit/juice/milk; Combo 2: Cereal/muffin; fruit/juice/milk
Lunch—Chicken sandwich; lettuce/tomato/pickle; glazed carrots; fresh broccoli/grape tomatoes; fruit/milk
