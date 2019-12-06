CCHS Class of 1974 celebrates 45 years
The Cocke County High School Class of 1974 recently gathered for their 45-year reunion at Baneberry. They will soon present a check for $329 to the CCHS Auditorium fund.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

