NEWPORT—As a result of the mounting concerns over the COVID-19 virus, members of the Cocke County Board of Education, meeting Thursday, March 12, denied all field trip requests. These include both those requiring the use of a county school bus and those contracting with charter bus lines.
The denied requests included Parrottsville Elementary School’s trip to Chattanoog, Sweetwater, and Etowah on May 8-9, Bridgeport Elementary School’s trip to Washington, D.C. Cosby Elementary School Beta Club’s trip to Washington D.C., CCHS Key Club members to Lexington, Kentucky, CCHS ESL students to Barter Theater in Abingdon, Virginia, Smoky Mountain Elementary School’s sixth-eighth graders to Atlanta, FBLA students from the Ben W. Hooper Center to Chattanooga, and Grassy Fork Elementary School’s third and fourth graders to the Gatlinburg Aquarium.
Also denied were requests from the Cocke County 4-H Club to transport students in grades 4-6 to Greeneville, Newport Grammar School kindergarten classes to Bright’s Zoo, and four other requests from Newport Grammar School groups.
The board gave Director of Schools Manney Moore permission to sign an agreement extending services with the Metro Nashville Public Schools through 2024 with the ability to extend the contract with two voluntary yearly extensions.
The contract extension will lock in the cost of services and at the same time allow ENA to increase the bandwidth to 10 Gb at all elementary schools, Cosby High, and Cocke County High. Central Office will be increased to 3gb, while CTE, Hobart Ford Educational Center, and Three Rivers Learning Center will remain at the current bandwidth.
In other action, the board approved the sole supplier bid from Clean Air America, Inc. for three CAA Down Draft Welding Tables for the CTE Center at a cost of $4,500.00 each.
They also approved a sole bus bid from Mid-South Bus for three 78-passenger buses and one Type C with lift at a total cost of $419,629.00
A contract between The Lamar Companies and AWARE of Cocke County for one year for outdoor advertising at a cost of $11,900.00 was approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.