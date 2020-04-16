WSCC auctioneering classes to begin April 28

Walters State Community College is offering the chance to prepare for the state’s auctioneering license online.
The Division of Workforce Training offers both the 30-hour course for a gallery license and the 80-hour course for an apprenticeship license in June using Zoom videoconfrencing. Both classes begin April 28.
“The Division has offered classes online through ed2go for several years. We have also offered many classes with a local instructor live on one campus, while videostreaming to other locations,” saud Dr. Anita Ricker, assistant dean of workforce training.
“This will be the first time we have offered auctioneering online. This class will be live, meeting at the same time every week. The instructor is great and many area auctioneers have come through these classes.”
The 30-hour class will meet April 28-May 7 from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The cost is $434. This class covers advanced topics of auctioneering and meets state licensure exam requirments. Upon completion and passing the state’s gallery exam, students may apply for a gallery license with the Tennessee Auctioneer Comission.
The 80-hour class meets April 28-June 4 from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The cost is $634. This course includes materials covered in the 30-hour course and provides the fundamentals required for students interested in becoming an apprentice auctioneer. Upon completion of this course and passing the apprenticeship exam, students may apply for an apprentice license with the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission.
A zoom link and course materials will be sent following registration for the course.
For more information, contact Ricker at Anita.Ricker@ws.edu. To register for either courses, contact Kellie Hendrix and Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.