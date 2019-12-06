In recent years, several well-researched works concerning resistance movements and espionage during World War II have been published.
One of the most recent is Madame Fourcade’s Secret War by Lynne Olson.
In 1941, Marie-Madeleine Fourcade was 31 years old, a chic and beautiful Frenchwoman known for her beauty and glamour, married and mother of two, born to privilege.
By 1941, France was falling more and more under the control of Germany. At the same time, thousands of French citizens vowed they would never capitulate to Hitler’s rule and numerous resistance groups came into existence.
Recruited for Alliance, one of those groups, Marie-Madeleine was temperamentally made for the job. She was brilliant, fearless, shrewd, and patriotic. Even the fact that many male leaders of such groups dismissed her out of hand as being fit for the job because of her sex failed to stop her from becoming the only female leader of a group that provided some of the most crucial intelligence to American and British commanders of the Allied forces.
Although her group’s name was Alliance, the Gestapo dubbed it Noah’s Ark, because Alliance agents used the names of animals as their aliases. Marie-Madeleine chose the name Hedgehog for herself, that of a tough little animal with a placid appearance but one that, according to one of her colleagues remarked “even a lion would hesitate to bite.”
No other French spy network lasted as long or supplied as much crucial intelligence as Alliance. It was an Alliance agent that provided a 55-foot-long map of the beaches and roads on which the Allies would land on D-Day.
The Gestapo pursued Alliance relentlessly, and captured, tortured, and executed hundreds of its more than three thousand agents. Marie-Madeleine herself was twice arrested and escaped both times, once by slipping naked through her jail cell bars.
Over the course of the war, Marie-Madeleine held together a network of spies that no doubt helped defeat one of the greatest evils ever to threaten the free world. She moved headquarters every few weeks, changed her hair color, clothing, and identity, and relentlessly carried on in spite of overwhelming odds.
It is this story Lynne Olson tells with riveting detail and attention to accuracy. For anyone with an interest in world history, especially that of the World War II era, it is a must read.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Madame Fourcade’s Secret War. Set yourself the goal now of adding it to your reading schedule.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by call 423-623-3832.
