Christmas is fast approaching in London, and while the shopping frenzy shifts into high gear, travel plans are made, and the goose is getting fat, Mrs. Jeffries and her buddies are a little unsettled.
They haven’t had a murder to solve in several weeks now, and they are at loose ends.
Mrs. Jeffries is the housekeeper for Inspector Witherspoon, and for several years now, she, along with a half dozen other servants, an eccentric and fabulously wealthy American old lady, her butler, and Lady Cannonberry, Inspector Witherspoon’s neighbor, have quietly conducted their own research into the murders whose investigations he oversees. The tidbits of news they uncover are passed along to their beloved Inspector, who truly has no idea of their origins.
Author of the Inspector Witherspoon and Mrs. Jeffries series is Emily Brightwell, who has again provided us a new read just in time for Christmas.
In Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of an Angel, Margaret Starling is described as “not the sort of woman anyone expected to be murdered.”
But killed in cold blood in her back garden late one night she is, her body lying undiscovered until early the next morning by a maid.
Starling, a very wealthy woman, sits on the advisory board of the London Angel Alms Society, is an active member of St. Andrew’s Church, and is always willing to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need of advice.
But Inspector Witherspoon and his trusted sidekick Constable Barnes soon learn that Starling was not everyone’s favorite person. Her neighbor considered her an “odious busybody,” the Reverend Reginald Pontefract wished she’d never set foot in St. Andrew’s, and half the advisory board members pray she’d come down with pneumonia before their next meeting.
As Mrs. Jeffries and her team of upstairs maids, downstairs maids, cooks, tweenys, cab drivers, rag and bone pickers, green grocers, and messenger boys collect bits and pieces of clues, evidence, stories, and gossip about the victim, initially Mrs. Jeffries fears this will be the one case she can’t solve.
But never fear...she does. A cold-blooded killer is brought to justice, just in time for the Inspector and his household to decorate the tree, enjoy a Christmas feast, and unwrap their presents.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Mrs. Jeffries and the Alms of an Angel, along with many other novels in the same series.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
