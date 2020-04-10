American adventuress Beryl Helliwell and her friend, prim and proper Edwina Davenport of England teamed up as private detectives in Jessica Ellicott’s debut novel, Murder in an English Village. Last year they rose to the occasion again and sussed out a murderer in Murder Flies the Coop.
Just before Christmas, the third book in the series, Murder Cuts the Mustard, and once again the intrepid duo rise to the occasion after murder visits their quaint village of Walmsley Parva.
This time murder hits close to home and the prime suspect is actually residing in Edwina’s potting shed. He’s her elderly gardener Simpkins, who moved in (without telling Edwina) after a row with his disreputable and curmudgeonly brother-in-law Hector Lomax.
Hector has insulted and irritated just about everyone in the village, but when he is found murdered in the local churchyard, what had been a pesky problem becomes much more serious. Numerous villagers witnessed a loud and scary quarrel between Hector and Simpkins at the local pub, just hours before the murder.
Constable Gibbs, who is noted for taking the shortest (and often wrong) route to arresting a suspect, zeroes in on Simpkins and doesn’t seem inclined to investigate the possibility that someone else might have taken care of Hector once and for all.
Even though Edwina has often been quite exasperated with Simpkins, who truly doesn’t do a very good job as gardener, she remains convinced he isn’t capable of murder. But when Simpkins admits he was too drunk the night of the murder to remember anything, she agrees that things don’t look good for the old man.
And then there’s the discovery of a valuable ring—worth a king’s ransom, that supposedly belonged to Simpkins’ mother and the shocking news that Simpkins has been named heir to a million-dollar company, Colonel Kimberly’s Condiments, even though he has absolutely no connection to the newly deceased Col. Kimberly.
With all sorts of avenues of investigation to explore, including the backgrounds of Col. Kimberly’s wife and lawyer, who arrive uninvited, Edwina and Beryl have their work cut out for them.
Stokely Memorial Library now has Murder Cuts the Mustard, along with Ellicott’s two earlier works. They are charming reads, well crafted and filled with bits of social history from the years following World War I.
Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
