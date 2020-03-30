A new girl’s in town.
She’s Hayley Burke, brought to us in The Bodies in the Library by Marty Wingate, a bestselling author.
Hayley Burke’s life is good, that is until murder intervenes.
She’s accepted a new job as curator of The First Edition Society’s library in England’s charming city of Bath. As such, she also has a lovely apartment upstairs in the building, a good salary, and access to one of the finest collections of first editions from women authors of the Golden Age of Mystery. Imagine holding in one’s hands such works by Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers!
However, as with most things, there are a couple of drawbacks.
First, Hayley has never read a mystery novel and has no idea what people are talking about when they use the terms “closed room” and “cozy” while discussing such works.
Secondly, Mrs. Woolgar, former personal assistant to Lady Georgiana Fowling, whose collection forms the nucleus of the library, seems thoroughly opposed to Hayley’s plans to breathe new life into the library. Mrs. Woolgar especially seems determined to scotch Hayley’s decision to allow members of an Agatha Christie-fan fiction writers’ group to meet on the premises.
But Hayley determines to succeed, reading voraciously each night to improve her knowledge of the genre. She also tries first one thing and then another to win Mrs. Woolgar’s approval and become a united pair working for the library’s success.
Things rock along until the morning Hayley comes downstairs to discover the body of one of the writers in the library. To say that Mrs. Woolgar is not amused would be an understatement.
It soon becomes apparent that the killer is willing to strike again, and Hayley might well be the next intended victim.
Hayley Burke is a delightful addition to the mystery genre and let's hope she will have many more adventures in the future.
