It’s the final days of America’s ill-fated Prohibition efforts when the ocean liner carrying Amory and Milo Ames to America docks in New York in A Dangerous Engagement, latest in the Amory Ames series by Ashley Weaver.
They’re here for the wedding of Tabitha Alden, Amory’s childhood friend. Even Prohibition can’t prevent the couple from looking forward to several days of parties and fun, culminating with Amory serving as a bridesmaid in Tabitha’s wedding.
But the fun quickly turns to terror when Tabitha, who had left for an engagement, returns home unexpectedly to find the body of one of the groomsmen sprawled on the front stoop of the elegant Ames home. Riddled with bullets, the young man’s body is still warm to the touch. Apparently Tabitha missed seeing the killer by mere minutes.
The police investigation quickly points to the notoriously and devilishly handsome gangster Leon De Lora. What with Prohibition and the fact that the murdered man had apparently been on the fringes of De Lora’s gang, the police seem to think that New York’s criminal underworld is to blame.
But Amory has her doubts. Even though Tabitha’s fiance, Tom Smith, had chosen the victim as a groomsman, obviously he didn’t like the man. Amory quickly determines Tom has secrets of his own. More puzzling is the fact that no one in the wedding party seems to care that the young man has been murdered. Tabitha apparently had abhorred the victim.
Amory and Milo agree to nose around, but they are in a city where they don’t know a soul whom they can trust. As they visit the secret dives and rub shoulders with some of New York’s most dangerous criminals, they draw closer and closer to the truth.
Stokely Memorial Library now has A Dangerous Engagement, along with Weaver’s earlier volumes in the series.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached by telephone at 423-623-3832.
