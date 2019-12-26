Sheila Connolly’s talents as a writer of captivating mysteries remind me of the circus performer who keeps dozens of china plates whirling at the same time.
The author of over thirty mysteries, some of which have made it to the New York Times Bestseller list, she pens the Orchard Mysteries, Museum Mysteries, County Cork Mysteries, and Relatively Dead Mysteries. She has introduced us to dozens of memorable characters from apple orchard owners to an Irish publican. How she keeps everyone straight is beyond my comprehension.
As if these series aren’t enough, she recently added the Victorian Village Mysteries to her list, starting with Murder at the Mansion.
Kate Hamilton returns home to Asheboro, Maryland, after unexpectedly losing her fabulous job with a ritzy hotel. She’s financially independent, at least for now, and intends to lick her wounds, regroup, and move on to other big things.
However, a close friend from high school begs her to stay in Asheboro and save the town from becoming completely extinct. Asheboro is bankrupt and offers little to work with, but Kate likes a challenge and accepts the (non-paying) job of re-creating the town as a Victorian village and tourist attraction.
In the first book in the series, Murder at the Mansion, her work is almost immediately interrupted by the murder of Kate’s high school nemesis. In the second work in the series, recently released, Killer in the Carriage House, Kate has solved the first murder and slowly but surely is developing a plan for Asheboro’s ressurection.
A local shovel factory, which provided hundreds of jobs for Asheboro citizens, now stands empty. Owned by Henry Barton, the factory has promise, as does the Barton mansion, built by Henry and left, completely furnished with Tiffany light fixtures and fabulous furniture to the town. The town lies in between the two.
Already Kate has discovered a cache of letters in the Barton mansion’s attic and remains thoroughly convinced there are more treasures to discover. She arranges to have the boxes and trunks of paper items moved to the local library for safekeeping and arranges for an expert to examine them.
However, before this plan can get off the ground, Kate and the expert find the body of a young man in the library, mere hours before the documents are scheduled to be relocated. Kate is convinced there is something in these papers that someone doesn’t want revealed to the public and is willing to kill to keep secret.
But what is it?
In the coming days, Kate, with the help of her friends, discover a fascinating connection between Henry Barton and one of the world’s most famous inventors. Could this possibly have a bearing on the case?
Stokely Memorial Library now has Killer in the Carriage house, along with Murder in the Mansion. Both are excellent reads.
Located at 383 East Broadway, Stokely Memorial Library is open Mondays—Saturdays from 10-5 and may be reached at 423-623-3832.
